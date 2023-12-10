Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases 22,582 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises about 0.6% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,233,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,047 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 573,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,274,000 after acquiring an additional 80,050 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $5,119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,873,000 after acquiring an additional 282,328 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,430. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -633.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $45.18.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4,583.33%.

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.