Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,899,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 724,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,779,000 after purchasing an additional 72,792 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO traded down $4.33 on Friday, reaching $489.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.95. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.94.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

