Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,085 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

NYSE BNS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,791. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

