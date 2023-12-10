Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 51,786 Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,786 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 209.0% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 659,710 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 446,229 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 142.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,783 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 155.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 101,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at about $13,362,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.91. 1,948,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,362. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

