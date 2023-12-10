Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 1,248 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,505 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,105,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,792,138,000 after buying an additional 495,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,901,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,831,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,543,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,946,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after buying an additional 555,639 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.13. 5,124,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,046,404. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.23 and its 200-day moving average is $86.84. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

