Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AON during the second quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.64.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $324.10. The company had a trading volume of 978,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,174. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

