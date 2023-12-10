Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. Sempra comprises approximately 0.6% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $72.38. 2,521,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,180. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average is $71.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

