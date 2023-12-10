Broadview Financial Management LLC Sells 403 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Broadview Financial Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 8.3% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 107,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $609,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $258,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IVE stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.07. 502,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,978. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $141.44 and a 12-month high of $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.18.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.