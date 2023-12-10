Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Acquires 20,536 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.3% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NOW traded up $11.40 on Friday, hitting $699.08. 1,083,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $701.11. The company has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a PE ratio of 90.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $610.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $580.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

View Our Latest Report on NOW

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.