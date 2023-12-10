Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8,723.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares during the period. General Electric comprises about 1.5% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $1,230,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 54.0% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 56,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 57.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 120,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 43,912 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 146.7% during the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 65,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 13.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,930,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,861. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.48. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

