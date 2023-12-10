Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Buys 19,934 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3,833.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,934 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.
Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %
Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,877,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,167. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average is $94.13.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
