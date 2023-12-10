Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 96.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 48,424 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,122,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,965,596. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.84. The stock has a market cap of $176.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC cut their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

