Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Has $422,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3,321.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.10. 1,078,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $235.81 and a 1 year high of $306.93.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.