Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Has $694,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,195,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,434,122. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

