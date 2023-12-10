Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Invests $18.92 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,920,000. Moderna accounts for about 9.1% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Moderna by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Moderna by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,694,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,574,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,867,389.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,422 shares of company stock worth $10,858,379. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,931,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,444. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.70.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

