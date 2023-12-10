Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Purchases 4,684 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.9% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.2% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 319,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 44,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 15,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 375,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,943,000 after acquiring an additional 112,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 74,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,731 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GOOGL traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.99. The company had a trading volume of 32,260,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,429,660. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $141.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.