Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Purchases New Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,000. Liberty Latin America accounts for about 2.3% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 47,265.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 3,107.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,993,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,065,000 after buying an additional 536,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

LILAK traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 635,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,974. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $9.98.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LILAK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

