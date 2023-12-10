Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,220 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,369,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,433,167. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.10. The company has a market capitalization of $458.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

