Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Sells 40,519 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,519 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.15. 6,385,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,461,783. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $342.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

