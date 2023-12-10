Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Takes $132,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amphenol by 102.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Amphenol by 64.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on APH shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.23. 5,882,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,666. The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.58. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

