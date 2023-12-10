Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Takes $381,000 Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,635 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BNS. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.82. 1,329,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $55.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.7773 dividend. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

