Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.1% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 402.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 769,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,574,000 after purchasing an additional 117,404 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 204,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 84,339 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castellan Group now owns 12,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.55. 22,074,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,723,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average is $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

