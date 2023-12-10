Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Trims Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 21,095.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.75. 14,087,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,616,626. The firm has a market cap of $855.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.35. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.46 and a twelve month high of $342.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total transaction of $205,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,542,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total transaction of $205,247.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,542,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,567.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,362 shares of company stock valued at $133,321,007 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

