Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Trims Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 223.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc grew its position in shares of Cintas by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Cintas by 13.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.60.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTAS stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $553.33. The company had a trading volume of 328,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $559.94. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.14.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

