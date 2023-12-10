Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Upgraded to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $177.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $128.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2024 earnings at $13.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.14.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $147.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $63.52 and a one year high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,620 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,516,000 after acquiring an additional 874,268 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

