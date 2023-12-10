Bulldog Investors LLP Boosts Position in Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA)

Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,578 shares during the quarter. Perception Capital Corp. III makes up 1.2% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Perception Capital Corp. III were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. III during the second quarter worth $1,582,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Perception Capital Corp. III by 1,377.5% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 260,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 242,687 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Perception Capital Corp. III by 0.7% during the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Perception Capital Corp. III by 236.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 175,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. III during the second quarter worth $1,288,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perception Capital Corp. III Stock Up 0.3 %

PFTA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. 9,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,193. Perception Capital Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40.

Perception Capital Corp. III Company Profile

Perception Capital Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

