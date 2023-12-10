Bulldog Investors LLP Purchases 20,894 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,894 shares during the quarter. Barings BDC makes up approximately 1.3% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 0.49% of Barings BDC worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 54,268 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC Price Performance

BBDC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,016. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Barings BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

