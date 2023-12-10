Bulldog Investors LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI)

Bulldog Investors LLP decreased its stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,967 shares during the quarter. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V comprises 1.9% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,119,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 508,656 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $9,340,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 352.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 885,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 690,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kim LLC purchased a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $5,457,000.

Get Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Price Performance

KCGI remained flat at $10.63 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,148. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $10.75.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.