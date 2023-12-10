Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bumble from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.30 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Bumble from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bumble has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

