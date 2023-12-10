Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,063.92

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,063.92 ($13.44) and traded as low as GBX 1,057.90 ($13.36). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 1,060 ($13.39), with a volume of 150,549 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BUR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.21) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,070.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,063.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.18, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 11.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is 478.47%.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

