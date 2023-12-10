BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BYD in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BYDDY opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.92. BYD has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $71.70.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

