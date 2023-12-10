C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 206 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $254,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $72.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,447,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,523. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.73.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.