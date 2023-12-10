C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Rollins by 126.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Rollins by 129.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,846. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average is $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROL. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

In related news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, Director Paul Russell Hardin bought 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,523,814 shares of company stock worth $1,531,238,503 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

