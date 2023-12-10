C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 240 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $756,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,463,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,928,000 after acquiring an additional 39,381 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $99.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,849. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $84.82 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

