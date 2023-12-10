C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 465 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $107.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,640,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,154. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.98.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

