C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 498 Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUST traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $20.52. 86,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,768. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $20.92.

About Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.