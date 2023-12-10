C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 835.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,466,000 after buying an additional 225,990 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 120,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 57.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 77,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35,677 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IDEV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,706. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.