C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 241.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFSV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.10. 412,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,677. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

