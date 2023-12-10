C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.60. The company had a trading volume of 842,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.84.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

