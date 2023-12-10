C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,908,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.