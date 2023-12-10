C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $213,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $3,277,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.67. 2,060,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $373.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

