C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,843,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 335.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the second quarter worth $1,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $666,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at $279,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $666,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,354,366 shares of company stock worth $1,381,166,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNM traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,489,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,363. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

