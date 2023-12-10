C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $349,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 212.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $366.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.33.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $24.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $489.64. 7,144,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,046. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.82. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $493.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 45.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

