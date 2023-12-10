C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $396,000 Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,012. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $96.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

