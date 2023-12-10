C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $4.88 Million Holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. owned about 0.16% of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GVI stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.09. 262,553 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average of $102.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2376 per share. This is an increase from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

