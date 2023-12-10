C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $441,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,594 shares of company stock valued at $49,471,141. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $453.76. 3,458,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,178. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $424.52 and a 200 day moving average of $422.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

