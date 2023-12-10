C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $498,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of VCSH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,461,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,437. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
