C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Lennar by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Lennar by 22.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Lennar by 11,037.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.89.

Lennar Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.58. 1,689,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,530. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.