C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 188 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in WEX were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in WEX by 41.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in WEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in WEX by 4.7% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Stock Up 1.6 %

WEX stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.43. The stock had a trading volume of 484,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,317. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.43. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.45 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. On average, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.31 per share, for a total transaction of $165,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WEX news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith purchased 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,067.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.54.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

