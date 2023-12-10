C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 30 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

AMP traded up $4.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $357.58. The company had a trading volume of 418,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,351. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $358.26. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

